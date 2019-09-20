Bill Belichick walks off after Antonio Brown questions

Posted by Darin Gantt on September 20, 2019, 11:36 AM EDT
AP

Bill Belichick walked into a roomful of reporters Friday morning, but they weren’t there to talk about the Jets.

So he didn’t hang around.

Other than confirming that Antonio Brown was still on the roster, the Patriots coach didn’t have much to add about the off-field situation regarding his newest wide receiver.

“I know there are questions about Antonio,” Belichick said, via Phill Perry of NBCSportsBoston.com. “We take all the situations with our team very seriously. There are some things we’re looking into.”

The latest incident for Brown was a series of text messages he sent to the woman who has accused him of harassing her while she was painting a mural at his house.

Belichick clearly wasn’t going to talk about that, so he left the podium after three minutes, as there clearly weren’t enough questions about Luke Falk for his liking.

47 responses to “Bill Belichick walks off after Antonio Brown questions

  2. Bill’s actions are not acceptable imo….someone representing New England’s franchise needs to explain to the media/public why they are ok with having Brown on their roster…

  4. “Looking into it.”

    Why does that stuff always take so long? Call him into your office, ask him to show you his phone, then either clear him or fire him. This isn’t rocket science and it doesn’t take more than five minutes.

  6. “Belichick clearly wasn’t going to talk about that, so he left the podium after three minutes, as there clearly weren’t enough questions about Luke Falk for his liking.”

    ============

    I just want to thank you for being similarly snarky about Rivera walking out in a huff yesterday because everyone wanted to know about Cam Newton.

  7. savethebs says:
    September 20, 2019 at 11:43 am
    Great coach, POS person. FACT

    ———-

    How do you know this as a fact? I’ve heard otherwise from people that have worked inside the Pats organization.

  8. The league created a big hole when they let Hill walk without any consequence even after threatening audio was released, now they are in a big conundrum. If they suspend Brown, they will be clearly acting with double standards, and if they don’t suspend Brown they will be the enablers. I am not a Patriots fan, quite the contrary, but the Patriots, just like all the other NFL teams (except the Dolphins), are there just to win, and if the talent surpasses the character, then they will go with the former.

  9. As good a coach as Belichick is, it’s obvious that he isn’t equipped to deal with things like this. It’s not that he just doesn’t want to deal with them…he doesn’t know HOW to deal them. Football is all he knows. In this particular case he’s probably shocked & embarrassed that Brown has already stepped in it again.

  13. Greatest coach ever, but terrible at social things. What did he think would happen signing AB? BB hates most is cant control the situation, these questions are going to keep coming and continue to be a distraction. The longer it festers the worse it will become.

  15. TheDPR says:
    September 20, 2019 at 11:43 am
    “Looking into it.”

    Why does that stuff always take so long? Call him into your office, ask him to show you his phone, then either clear him or fire him

    _______________________________________________

    No way he has a company phone so the 4th Amendment takes over.

  16. mackcarrington says:
    September 20, 2019 at 11:51 am
    As good a coach as Belichick is, it’s obvious that he isn’t equipped to deal with things like this. It’s not that he just doesn’t want to deal with them…he doesn’t know HOW to deal them. Football is all he knows. In this particular case he’s probably shocked & embarrassed that Brown has already stepped in it again.
    ============

    So you say he doesn’t know how to deal with it. That sir, is conjecture. Suppose you tell us how he should deal with it. I submit there is no way to deal with it that will satisfy everyone. Or, more to the point, regardless of how he deals with it, some people will attack him for it in pursuit of their own agenda.

  17. “Bill’s actions are not acceptable imo….someone representing New England’s franchise needs to explain to the media/public why they are ok with having Brown on their roster…”

    Why do they owe anyone answers? They don’t owe, the media, fans, or anyone else answers about this. Anything they discuss publicly can effect the civil case which is not their concern. Their concern should be that Brown needs to shut up and keep his head in the playbook and practice field, and that’s between them and the player.

    And why anyone would expect Belichick to do so after 20 years of refusing to answer questions about anything off the field is beyond me. The reporters in the room mostly should have known better.

  18. The presence of Brown on the field and in the public eye is an obscene affront to all decent human beings. This is a huge black eye for the Pats and the NFL. Forcing this POS Brown to be accountable for his actions and suffer is mandatory. If this doesn’t happen soon, what kind of message does this send to women coming forward to report sexual abuse????

  19. He does not need to answer questions in a way the media wishes they could dictate. He will answer questions in a way that he’s comfortable the media can’t manipulate, turn around on him, and turn into a negative clown show which is their goal. I’m certain he got burned by them way far in his past and he said never again. The reason BB is so hardened and cold to the media is because the media would give him the shank in the blink of an eye and we all know it. So the media is actually just reaping what it sows….

  21. Oh I’m sorry Bill….fans are expected to buy and cheer your product without question, but you can’t handle a couple tough questions us fans deserve answers to??

  23. Anyone with one-fifth of a brain knows BB was never gonna answer any Brown questions other than if he’s playing Sunday.

  24. xbam says: “someone representing New England’s franchise needs to explain to the media/public why they are ok with having Brown on their roster…”
    ———————

    Um, because he’s a football player and NFL teams aren’t law enforcement…

    Second, why do YOU care? There are hundreds of thousands of “horrible” people doing MUCH WORSE than sending texts – are you harassing their employers to suspend those people too? Why the hyprocrisy?

  25. AB is eventually going to flip out with somebody on the Pats and that will lead to his immediate release. He’s just too unstable for that NOT to eventually happen. But until that happens he’ll keep playing even if they find his house full of dead bodies. Because the Pats only care about how he’s directly affecting them.

  26. Wait BB hits a walk off! It’s Frustrating. Did he take his mic with him? BB = Big Baby, careful BB A A Ron is considered the biggest baby in the league. Jealousy is an ugly friend.

  28. If we’re the greatest coach ever he should going around rebuilding garbage teams – the guy has zero social skills and like a child – if he doesn’t wanna talk about he just walks away or ignores the subject ….. all the NE fans will say he a class act – however he’s kinda of a baby – fair weather coach at the podium- suck it up Willy stop acting like Camera Newton

  29. How dare he not just react on instant opinion and instead have a process in handling it.

    Media just wants something to get clicks, Bill never gives them any. When, in my opinion, they get rid of AB, there’ll be about the same emotion from Bill but the media will have something to write about instead of opinion pieces with their outrage on initial reports.

  30. mountie97 says:

    September 20, 2019 at 11:55 am

    Greatest coach ever, but terrible at social things. What did he think would happen signing AB? BB hates most is cant control the situation, these questions are going to keep coming and continue to be a distraction. The longer it festers the worse it will become.

    Really – Greatest coach ever? He was 41-55 before Brady arrived so no he is not the greatest coach ever – he is a troll and think’s that he can get away with anything the NFL has propped this joker up – I so hope that Dallas and New England play for the SB and then Dallas can finally end this circus from Boston.

  32. “Not enough questions about Falk,” you say

    Further proof that tearing AB’s name and number off his Miami locker was wise. Reporters have worse SAT scores than even education majors.

  34. Posters are complaining how he handled the presser. As a reminder, these are mandatory media appearances. He obviously hates doing them, as many do, so he’s not going to give detailed, tabloid fodder answers. He really only needs to show up answer a question then leave, as he did.

  38. savethebs says:
    September 20, 2019 at 11:43 am
    Great coach, POS person. FACT

    Because you know him PERSONALLY, right?

  41. I hate BB probably more than the next guy. But honestly what could he say? You know he can’t talk about any of this until something actually happens. All he can say is we’re taking it seriously and we’re looking into it. Anything else would be unprofessional and could potential Expose the Patriots to lawsuits or league fines.. So he gave up and left I want to hate him, but seriously this was the right play. I never thought I would be the guy defending him.

  43. Half you people have said things just as bad to people in your past. Lol, you guys are so funny.

    If your son needs an example to look to it should be you, the father. Uncle, grandfather, someone of that ilk.

    Hes just a person with mental issues and a horrible attitude that happens to be good at football. If he plays or not what really does it matter.

    Didnt the owner of the patriots get a sexual act performed on him for pay illegally by an illegal immigrant?

    I consider that worse than what Brown has said and done.

  44. mogogo1 says:
    September 20, 2019 at 12:09 pm
    AB is eventually going to flip out with somebody on the Pats and that will lead to his immediate release. He’s just too unstable for that NOT to eventually happen. But until that happens he’ll keep playing even if they find his house full of dead bodies. Because the Pats only care about how he’s directly affecting them.

    ==================

    That, sir, is so unfair. People are so over the top with everything Patriots. Take your assertion here, for example: While there’s little doubt they’d tolerate a room or two, a full house would certainly just be too much. I mean, civility demands limits, you know?

  45. It is a self-inflicted wound. He should have anticipated this when he signed AB. It will be a continuous distraction as long as AB is on the roster.

  46. And why anyone would expect Belichick to do so after 20 years of refusing to answer questions about anything off the field is beyond me. The reporters in the room mostly should have known better.

    I guess people expect coaches at this level to be mature respectful adults and not act like smart as frat points…..not a lot to ask.

  47. This is just so darn hilarious.
    Shady immoral Kraft, and “genius” Belichik both got swindeled and clowned by Brown

