Brian Flores: Josh Rosen saw an opportunity and jumped at it

Dolphins coach Brian Flores met with the media at his Friday press conference and the main topic of conversation was his decision to start Josh Rosen at quarterback against the Cowboys this week.

Among the questions was what persuaded Flores to make that call after saying Ryan Fitzpatrick remained the starter earlier in the week. Flores couched that statement by saying “right now” and said that Rosen’s work over the last few days swung things in the other direction.

“I think he saw an opportunity and jumped at it in practice really well. . . . His development’s very important to me so I never wanted to throw him in there too quickly. I do think he’s ready,” Flores said.

Flores said Fitzpatrick was disappointed, but that he has stepped up to help Rosen prepare for the start in a way that Flores called “impressive.” Flores was also asked about Rosen taking on the job for the long term. He said there’s potential for that to happen, but wants the quarterback only focused on this week because you “lose a little bit of right now” if your eyes look too far down the road.

Any thoughts of long term could be squashed along with Rosen if the offensive line continues to struggle as it has over the first two weeks. Flores said he’s confident that it will be better and Sunday will show if he’s right or not.