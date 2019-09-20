Browns put David Njoku on injured reserve

Getty Images

Browns tight end David Njoku will miss at least half the season.

Njoku, who suffered a wrist injury on Monday night as well as being placed in the concussion protocol, is on injured reserve.

Under league rules, that means Njoku has to miss at least eight weeks but could be activated after that.

The 23-year-old Njoku emerged as an important part of the Browns’ offense last year, with 56 catches for 639 yards and four touchdowns. So far this year he has four catches for 37 yards and one touchdown, and it will be at least November before he can add to that total.