Cam Newton officially out this week

Getty Images

It’s now officially Kyle Allen‘s turn.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Panthers have ruled quarterback Cam Newton out of this week’s game against the Cardinals.

Newton aggravated his preseason foot injury in last Thursday’s loss to the Buccaneers, and was struggling to throw the ball as well.

His absence could be longer than a week, as his struggles against the Bucs are hard to pin on any one thing, creating a more complicated problem for the Panthers moving forward.

UPDATE: 3:01 p.m. ET: Panthers coach Ron Rivera said Newton will not travel with the team to Arizona, staying back in Charlotte to concentrate on rest and rehab.