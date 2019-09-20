Damien Williams ruled out for Chiefs

Getty Images

The chances of Chiefs running back Damien Williams playing this week never looked promising as he missed practice all week while dealing with a knee injury he suffered during last Sunday’s win over the Raiders.

That outlook didn’t get any more promising on Friday and the wait for Williams to return to the field will go on for at least one more week. Head coach Andy Reid announced that Williams will not play against the Ravens on Sunday.

Running back LeSean McCoy missed one day of practice with an ankle injury, but returned to the field on Thursday and Friday to give himself a good chance of carrying the load this weekend. Darrell Williams and Darwin Thompson will also be on hand.

Left tackle Eric Fisher and wide receiver Tyreek Hill are also out for the Chiefs this week.