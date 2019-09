Getty Images

The Colts are going to have to stop the Falcons without their best defensive player.

Via Stephen Holder of TheAthletic.com, Colts linebacker Darius Leonard is out this week because of a concussion.

He didn’t come out of last weeks’ game, but reported symptoms later.

He’ll be replaced in the lineup by rookie Bobby Okereke.

Defensive end Jabaal Sheard is also out this week.