Devin Singletary appears unlikely to play Sunday

Getty Images

The Bills appear ready to go without rookie running back Devin Singletary on Sunday.

Singletary did not practice today, which means he missed the entire week of practice with a hamstring injury. It seems unlikely he’d be good to go against the Bengals Sunday with no practice.

That’s a big blow to Buffalo because Singletary has been a big-play threat in his first two NFL games. He has 10 carries for 127 yards, a whopping 12.7-yard average.

Singletary’s absence likely means more work for backup running back T.J. Yeldon on Sunday.