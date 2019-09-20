Devin White out this Sunday

Getty Images

Buccaneers linebacker Devin White has had more than a week to recover from the MCL sprain he suffered against the Panthers in Week Two, but that’s not enough time for him to get back on the field.

Head coach Bruce Arians said on Friday that White will not play against the Giants this weekend. White was the fifth-overall pick in April and the Giants took quarterback Daniel Jones, who will make his first NFL start this weekend, with the next selection.

Kevin Minter will get the start in place of White.

“He’s a pro,” Arians said, via ESPN.com. “You can count on him — he’s a great special-teams player, but he’s a heck of a linebacker too.”

The Buccaneers also ruled out cornerback Jamal Dean, quarterback Blaine Gabbert and linebacker Devante Bond.