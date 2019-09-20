Earl Thomas plans on eliminating all the Chiefs’ big plays

Getty Images

Safety Earl Thomas was destined to play in this Sunday’s game between the Ravens and the Chiefs, but it initially appeared he’d be on Kansas City’s side of the matchup.

Thomas was close to signing with the Chiefs in March when the Ravens swooped in with a bigger offer and snagged the veteran to anchor their secondary. That decision leaves him tasked with trying to stop the Kansas City offense from hitting on long gains in the matchup of 2-0 teams at Arrowhead Stadium.

Last year’s game between the teams saw the Chiefs prevail 27-24 in overtime and a 48-yard fourth-down pass to Tyreek Hill helped the Chiefs get in position to force the extra period. Thomas believes his presence will make a big difference.

“Luckily the Ravens have me playing free safety, controlling the deep end,” Thomas said, via the team’s website. “I plan on eliminating all the big plays.”

Eliminating Chiefs big plays has been a losing battle just about every week since the start of the 2018 season. If Thomas and the Ravens can buck that trend, they may well be flying back to Baltimore with a win.