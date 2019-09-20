Gardner Minshew not surprised by his own success

Getty Images

Some people are surprised that Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew, a sixth-round rookie thrust into the starting lineup by Nick Foles‘ injury, is playing so well. Minshew is not one of those people.

Asked after Thursday night’s win over the Titans if he considers his own play surprising, Minshew said he doesn’t.

“No, because I know the preparation I put in,” Minshew said, via News 4 in Jacksonville. “I know the guys that I have around me and the coaches we have have done everything they can to prepare me. I’ve never felt unprepared. Didn’t have much experience but I’m definitely prepared.”

Through three games of his NFL career, Minshew has completed 65 of 88 passes for an outstanding 73.9 percent completion rate, with 692 yards, an average of 7.9 yards per pass, with five touchdowns and one interception. Those are very good numbers for any quarterback. For a sixth-round rookie, they’re extremely surprising — to everyone but Minshew.