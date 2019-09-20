Jaguars should try to fix things with Jalen Ramsey

Getty Images

The Jaguars could soon be significantly affecting the balance of power in the NFL. Or not.

With a potential trade of cornerback Jalen Ramsey happening as soon as today, teams that want to get him — and that want to keep him away from a competitor — could be more than willing to give up a pair of first-round picks to get him. For teams that expect to draft near the bottom of the round in 2020 and 2021, who wouldn’t make that deal?

Of course, Ramsey also would have to be paid. And it would be wise to pay him on the way in, because he’ll acquire Laremy Tunsil-style leverage if a team gives up two first-round picks to acquire Ramsey without insisting on a new contract now.

The highest new-money average at the cornerback position belongs to Miami’s Xavien Howard, with $15.05 million per year. With Ramsey due to make $3.634 million this year and $13.703 million under the fifth-year option in 2020, a six-year, $77.7 million deal at signing gets Ramsey to $15.1 million per year in new-money average on a four-year extension.

If another team is willing to give Ramsey that kind of money and surrender a pair of first-round picks to get him, maybe the Jaguars should simply offer that deal to Ramsey. Although Ramsey has decided that he wants out of Jacksonville, there’s nothing like a giant pile of money to get a player who feels unappreciated to change his tune.

Team use those lottery tickets known as draft picks in the hopes of finding great players. When the lottery ticket hits, it’s important to keep the great player and not trade him in for more lottery tickets. That would be the best move for the Jaguars.