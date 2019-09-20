Josh Rosen: Obviously, we need a spark

Getty Images

The Dolphins are off to one of the worst starts in NFL history, not just losing their first two games but losing both in ugly blowouts. Now Josh Rosen will try to do what Ryan Fitzpatrick could not, and make Miami look respectable.

Rosen acknowledged today that it’s imperative that he do something that will get the Dolphins playing better than they have in the first two weeks of the season.

“Obviously right now we need a spark, I’m going to try to provide that spark,” Rosen said, via Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.

The problem for Rosen is that his own team, from the ownership to the front office to the coaching staff, may not actually want him to provide a spark, at least not if that spark produces a win. The Dolphins are more interested in earning the first overall pick in the draft than earning a victory. Rosen is in a no-win situation of his team’s making.