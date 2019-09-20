Kellen Moore: No more caps on Ezekiel Elliott’s snap count

Getty Images

Ezekiel Elliott got his contract extension shortly before the start of the regular season and his extended holdout meant that the Cowboys eased him back into action in the first two weeks of the season.

He played 37 snaps in Week One, which represented a little more than half of the offensive snaps. He was up to three-quarters of the snaps last weekend and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore suggested his share of the pie is no longer going to be limited now that there are two games under his belt.

“This is our third game,” Moore said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “I think he’s at that point where we’re pretty much playing this thing out at this point. It was good those first two weeks just to be aware of it and then also trust Zeke’s response and how he feels and all those things and just balancing that stuff out.”

The first game under the new approach will be against the Dolphins this Sunday. Should that play out like Miami’s first two games, Elliott may not see his snap count rise too significantly because there won’t be any need to play him in the final quarter of the game.