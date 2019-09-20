Laremy Tunsil questionable for Texans, expects to play

Getty Images

The Texans gave up a king’s ransom to get Laremy Tunsil as their left tackle.

Deshaun Watson, sacked a league-high 62 times last season, already has taken 10 sacks and 18 hits this season. Tunsil either allowed one, two or three sacks in the season opener, depending on the source.

“You’re going to get beat one play; you just hope it doesn’t happen to be a sack,” Tunsil said, via Aaron Reiss of TheAthletic.com. “But that happens. That’s why I tell [rookie Tytus Howard] don’t stress about that, bruh. Don’t lose sleep over it. Just fix it.”

The Texans listed Tunsil as limited all three days of practice this week with an ankle injury that briefly took him out of Sunday’s game. Houston lists him as questionable, but Tunsil expects to play, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Running back Taiwan Jones (hamstring), and offensive guard Senio Kelemete (wrist) also are questionable.