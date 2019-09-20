Mackensie Alexander out for Vikings

Posted by Darin Gantt on September 20, 2019, 1:42 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Vikings are among the team reportedly calling about Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey, since they’re a little short there at the moment.

The Vikings announced that cornerback Mackensie Alexander (elbow) was out for Sunday’s game against the Raiders. He suffered a dislocated elbow in the opener.

Mike Hughes (knee) is listed as questionable, and if he plays it will be his first game action in 11 months, since tearing his ACL last October. They’re also without cornerback Holton Hill, who is suspended the first eight games of the season.

Also questionable for the Vikings are linebackers Anthony Barr (groin) and Ben Gedeon (groin), along with guard Pat Elflein (knee).

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Mackensie Alexander out for Vikings

  1. Vikings aren’t and haven’t missed the Superbowl due to lack of CB talent.

    Their issues lie elsewhere and giving up expensive draft capital for a CB is throwing good money after bad.

  2. Vikings need to resign this dude and Waynes. Rhodes has lost it and is the odd guy out after this season. I’ve been very critical of Spielman but he atleast did the right thing by not trading Waynes.

    The new center is looking like a total bust. I am shocked. I thought this guy just had the look of an 10 year all pro, but he is getting destroyed worse than Elflein ever did-and that’s saying something. really unfortunate. I am really interested seeing what Oli Udoh can do at tackle. Reiff is not working out. Pat O’Neill looks like an all pro tackle. Besides O’Neill, the line is a total mess.

  3. Let’s let Bradbury play more than two games before we call him a total bust. He’s struggling with pass protection but it’s too soon to say he isn’t going to figure it out.

  4. Wait, Bradbury isn’t the all-world amazing center we were told he was? Shocker.

    I said he may good at some point, but never great. Looking like I am going to be right again. Not a shocker.

  5. Elbow injuries can be brutal, especially a break or dislocation with nerve injuries impacting the wrist, hand, and fingers (usually can’t move any of it for a period of time after one of these injuries). I hope Alexander doesn’t have any complications because he’s on the brink of being paid (and deserves it). Luckily, JKearse has been an animal is his absence

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!