Mitchell Trubisky: We have to believe offense can explode at any minute

Getty Images

Bears head coach Matt Nagy said this week that the team’s offense will “eventually” find its footing and produce at a higher level than the 19 points they’ve managed through the first two games of the season.

That faith is shared by quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, whose play has been and will continue to be heavily scrutinized as people search for signs that his game has taken the next step.

“You just gotta believe this week is gonna be the week,” Trubisky said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “There’s definitely some things that we are missing on film, but we’re coming together and we’re correcting them. The most important thing to me is that my guys still believe in me. . . . We’re sticking together and we’re gonna do what we gotta do to correct it, and we gotta believe that this offense could explode at any minute because of the playmakers and the special guys we have in the locker room. We just gotta keep believing in that.”

The Bears are facing a Washington team that’s given up 63 points and 910 yards through the first two weeks of the season and it looks like they won’t have defensive lineman Jonathan Allen back in the lineup this week. On paper, that appears to be an ideal scenario for the offense to put something tangible behind Trubisky’s belief on Monday night.