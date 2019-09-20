Myles Jack exits Thursday night’s win with a concussion

Getty Images

Jacksonville’s Thursday night win included a moment that created some concern for linebacker Myles Jack.

The fourth-year defender took a knee to the helmet in the second half, appeared to momentarily be knocked out (or close to it), and exited the game. He did not return.

Jack has entered the concussion protocol. The mini-bye after the Thursday night game gives him some extra time to recover before the team’s Week Four game in Denver; he won’t be able to practice or play until he receives clearance from both team doctors and an independent neurologist.

When the NFL first became serious about concussions a decade ago, placement in the protocol often meant missing at least one game. More recently, it seems that plenty of players end up cleared to return by the next game.

It was the second early exit Jack has made this season. He was ejected from the Week One loss to the Chiefs. Before the season started, Jack signed a four-year, $57 million extension.