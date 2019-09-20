NFL, officials reach tentative labor deal

Getty Images

The NFL and the NFL Players Association have yet to reach a new Collective Bargaining Agreement. The NFL and the NFL Referees Association are close to doing so.

Per multiple sources, the NFL and the NFLRA have struck an agreement in principle. The new CBA hinges on approval by the rank and file. They plan to gather in Dallas next week to vote on the deal.

The NFL and the NFLRA are in the last year of the current deal, an agreement brokered during a lockout in 2012 that ended after the embarrassment of the Fail Mary call on Monday Night Football.