NFL prohibits pyrotechnics, for now

Getty Images

The field. The field. The field was on fire.

That apparently won’t be happening again.

Via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, the league has prohibited all on-field pyrotechnics and flame effects while a review proceeds regarding the fire that happened last Sunday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

No one was injured, but it’s not hard to envision a situation where a serious injury or death could occur, given the sheer power of the flames that emerged from the device that landed on its side before kickoff on Sunday, creating a real-life simulation of the Titans’ logo.

Bottom line: There’s nothing wrong with going to a football game and having a KISS show break out. But it’s critical that such technology be handled properly. If there are flaws (and clearly there are), the league needs to address that before allowing it to continue.