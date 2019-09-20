Patriots on cutting AB: We feel it is best to move in a different direction

Getty Images

The Patriots traded Demaryius Thomas on Sept. 10, a day after Antonio Brown officially signed. They might regret it now.

Actually, they might regret both decisions.

The Patriots cut Brown on Friday after only one game in New England. He caught four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown.

The Patriots confirmed the release of Brown in a statement.

“The New England Patriots are releasing Antonio Brown. We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time.”

Now comes the question of what direction Brown’s career goes.

The Patriots move forward with Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon, Phillip Dorsett, Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski at the position. Special teams captain Matthew Slater also can play the position.