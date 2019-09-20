Patriots on cutting AB: We feel it is best to move in a different direction

Posted by Charean Williams on September 20, 2019, 4:35 PM EDT
The Patriots traded Demaryius Thomas on Sept. 10, a day after Antonio Brown officially signed. They might regret it now.

Actually, they might regret both decisions.

The Patriots cut Brown on Friday after only one game in New England. He caught four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown.

The Patriots confirmed the release of Brown in a statement.

“The New England Patriots are releasing Antonio Brown. We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time.”

Now comes the question of what direction Brown’s career goes.

The Patriots move forward with Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon, Phillip Dorsett, Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski at the position. Special teams captain Matthew Slater also can play the position.

97 responses to “Patriots on cutting AB: We feel it is best to move in a different direction

  3. “Now comes the question of what direction Brown’s career goes now.”

    I don’t like to wish ill on someone, but if I never read another story about AB playing in the NFL I won’t complain.

  19. Ok Here is the scoop He is 2 hot right now Had to cut him BB had no choice with all the negative publicity Get the lawsuits settled and all the bs See you in November Business will be boomin then

  24. The guy has mental health issues and needs help. Somebody close to him must recognize this and should be doing something before he hurts himself or someone else.

  29. felixinmiami says:
    September 20, 2019 at 4:38 pm
    At least my Raiders did not give him $9 million guaranteed..

    Neither did the Patriots
    They won’t have to pay it.

  36. With the voided 9 million, Trent Williams awaits.
    ———————————————-

    Wait a minute. As I read the contract, and Florio explained it, the $9 mill was guaranteed at signing. The Pats paid him $9 mill plus a game check for 11 days on the roster. That is at least $800K per day cost to them, plus the cap hit. Poor business decision, IMO.

  40. I do not like AB, never have. But I also realize he is likely suffering from something football can’t help. Seek help young man. FB aside you got a whole life ahead of you.

  46. alshonbrandontandem says:

    September 20, 2019 at 4:40 pm

    You know Jerry Jones is already on the phone with his agent
    _______________

    Don’t you mean he is calling Jay Z?

  47. TylawPluck6 – I think the money is not voided – I think the Patriots are on the hook for the guaranteed $9 million. I’m sure Florio will break that down for us and I am looking forward to the analysis

  48. felixinmiami says:
    September 20, 2019 at 4:38 pm

    At least my Raiders did not give him $9 million guaranteed..

    ————————–

    Brown only collects one game check from the Patriots. Brown’s $5 million dollars guaranteed would have came on Monday if he were still on the Patriots, but he’s not, so…

  50. It would be great if this was the beginning of the end of the diva wide receiver era. Yes, I know there are other players from other positions who are divas but the majority of them are wide receivers. Yes, they score points, make plays and bring excitement BUT if it were not for the efforts of his other teammates, he wouldn’t be able to do those awesome things. This is a team sport and it should have no room for self-centered, preening divas who hold team and us fans hostage.

  51. Really have to wonder about the thinking process in New England. Someone was out to lunch thinking signing AB was a good move, worth the risk, whatever the calculus was. Big time mistake. Foolish from the get-go. Next question is, will they take steps to correct the process? That is, did they learn anything?

  52. felixinmiami says:
    September 20, 2019 at 4:38 pm
    At least my Raiders did not give him $9 million guaranteed..

    —————

    They gave him 30 million guaranteed.

    The Patriots are in the same situation. They would have to fight to get the 4 million or whatever they already paid him, but I am sure they will use their contractual out to never pay the remainder.

  54. 11:36 AM – Belichick – “there are some things we are looking into.”

    4:15 PM – Patriots cut Antonio Brown.

    So many nay-sayers questioning the morality of the Pats are once again proven wrong. When a mistake like this surfaces (Hernandez, Brown) the Patriots deal with it swiftly and effectively (remember, none of this sexual assault stuff surfaced prior to signing Brown).

    Now we are left to wonder what kind of sins the Steelers successfully covered up over his 9 years with them. Which team’s morality should we question?

  55. bobthebillsfan says:
    September 20, 2019 at 4:51 pm
    TylawPluck6 – I think the money is not voided – I think the Patriots are on the hook for the guaranteed $9 million. I’m sure Florio will break that down for us and I am looking forward to the analysis
    ______________________________

    sorry, bob. you’re wrong. he’s right.

  57. SparkyGump says:
    September 20, 2019 at 4:53 pm
    It would be great if this was the beginning of the end of the diva wide receiver era. Yes, I know there are other players from other positions who are divas but the majority of them are wide receivers. Yes, they score points, make plays and bring excitement BUT if it were not for the efforts of his other teammates, he wouldn’t be able to do those awesome things. This is a team sport and it should have no room for self-centered, preening divas who hold team and us fans hostage.
    ============

    Indeed, one could argue the WR is the most team dependent position for success, given the time it takes for the play(s) to develop that give them so much glory.

    But any fan held hostage by one of these nut-jobs only has themself to blame. Get a life.

  58. How convenient? as son as he left the Steelers he became undesirable for the NFL, but when he was in Pittsburgh he was never flagged, suspendeded or scrutinized. Another example as how the NFL has been biased in favor of the Steelers.

  59. Signing bonuses are often really based on subsequent years’ small print, as are some other “guaranteed” monies – for example he clearly didn’t disclose everything before signing so the Pats will likely only pay a small proportion of the contract.

  60. Good luck to the Pats getting money from AB, the Pats can just join his doctor, mural artist, business associates, and chef as fellow debtees.

  62. GP Lee says:
    September 20, 2019 at 4:40 pm

    …he was was innocent until proven just yesterday tho
    ——————————————-
    Well, I’m not a Patriots fan. In fact, I think they got exactly what they deserved for (probably) orchestrating AB’s release from Oakland so that they could get what Pittsburgh wouldn’t give them.

    But I STILL say he’s innocent until proven guilty.

  64. Bob. Just Bob. says:
    September 20, 2019 at 4:54 pm
    Really have to wonder about the thinking process in New England. Someone was out to lunch thinking signing AB was a good move, worth the risk, whatever the calculus was. Big time mistake. Foolish from the get-go. Next question is, will they take steps to correct the process? That is, did they learn anything?

    ———-

    That is hindsight. The lawsuit was under a confidentiality agreement and they didn’t know about it. They probably had some idea of his financial lawsuits, but they didn’t have any idea of the sexual misconduct. He was mostly in trouble for messing around with his helmet… It makes sense they thought they maybe could reign him in.

    The whole point was that it was going to cost them some money, but over all not much if he didn’t work out. Of course they would never have done that if they knew about the lawsuit.

  69. “The guy has mental health issues and needs help. Somebody close to him must recognize this and should be doing something before he hurts himself or someone else.”

    Nobody is close to him. Thats part of the problem. If his agent tries to talk sense into him he’ll be fired, like everybody else.

  70. Doesn’t mean a thing the train keeps moving in the same direction every week, and it’s heading to another Superbowl, so you haters will just have to deal with it

  71. Brown gets none of the $9 million signing bonus. The Patriots had agreed to pay Brown a $9 million signing bonus, but it was divided into two parts — $5 million that was due to be paid Sept. 23 (Monday) and $4 million that wasn’t due to be paid until Jan. 15. By cutting him now, the Patriots — as smart as they were in the structure of the contract — save the $9 million.

  73. One strike, that’s all you got and you blew it knucklehead. You could not keep your yap shut with the best organization, or one of the best, in all of sports and you’re done. No one will touch you now. Wonder what ole’ Drew has to say?

  74. Wait a minute. As I read the contract, and Florio explained it, the $9 mill was guaranteed at signing. The Pats paid him $9 mill plus a game check for 11 days on the roster. That is at least $800K per day cost to them, plus the cap hit. Poor business decision, IMO.

    The first 5 mil was to be paid Monday IF he was still on the roster.

  79. ” Bill is playing chess, while everybody else is playing checkers ”

    ” raiders got egg in the face ”

    what are some of the other ones the pats ball washers came up with as AB was going to be ” the next randy moss ” for them.

  80. To that certain NE fan who criticizes every other teams’ signings or draft picks:
    Pats now officially have the BIGGEST FA BUST in history.
    LOL!

  84. “It would be wonderful if the Pats had to pay his full contract to him!”

    I believe Bob Kraft is worth around 6 billion at this point, so that represents the equivalent of about $100 to most of us. Also from what the homer press have said, he’s probably received the first 5 million, but other 4 weren’t due to be paid until next off season’s OTA or camp, and there’s likely language in the contract that will void that.

    That said, sure, Kraft would rather have the 5 or 9 million in his account, no doubt

  87. One thing is absolutely certain – the New England Patriots will not be taking the high road to reach the new direction.

  88. ladyjet says:
    September 20, 2019 at 5:04 pm
    To that certain NE fan who criticizes every other teams’ signings or draft picks:
    Pats now officially have the BIGGEST FA BUST in history.
    LOL

    OH NO .. you got them there.
    And with all that YOUR Jets still suck and will you guessed it. Get destroyed Sunday.

    But if this gives you something to smile about go with it.

    Pathetic

  90. Clearly. I don’t buy the rape hype but the dude clearly has a serious problem with attention craving and more.

  91. “Pats now officially have the BIGGEST FA BUST in history.
    LOL!”

    That’s more a sad comment reflecting the overall state of the NFL than anything else. So many teams like your Jets have been so bad for so long, fans of those teams no longer have much to cheer for except something bad happening to the teams they don’t like.

    Its a shame because you should be cheering for your team and enjoying yourself.

  96. No more me big chat. Now he’s Mr irrelevant with cases pending. The best part is the Patriots want to “move in a different direction”. That’s what they said… Implying they had originally planned all along to have Brown get cut by Oakland and sign. Just admit, Brown is insane, we get that now and so we cut him. Different direction my a$$.

