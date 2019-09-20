Patriots sticking with Marshall Newhouse at left tackle

Getty Images

When left tackle Isaiah Wynn was injured in last week’s win over the Dolphins, the Patriots shifted Marshall Newhouse from right tackle to the left side of the line.

Wynn went on injured reserve earlier this week and that opened the door to questions about whether Newhouse would stay at that spot in the future. There was discussion about moving Joe Thuney outside from left guard and filling the interior spot with James Ferentz or Jermaine Eluemunor, but that’s not the route they’re going.

Offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia said on Friday, via multiple reporters, that Newhouse will remain at left tackle with Thuney lining up inside of him.

Newhouse started at right tackle last weekend because Marcus Cannon was out with a shoulder injury. Cannon has been a limited participant in practice this week and Korey Cunningham would step in for him if he can’t go against the Jets.