Rashaad Coward named this week’s NFLPA Community MVP

Getty Images

Bears offensive lineman Rashaad Coward‘s work with a school in Indiana has led to him being named this week’s Community MVP by the NFLPA.

Coward partnered with a group called Athletes for Charity to launch STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) and literacy education programs at Lincoln Elementary School. He helped distribute books to 100 students and will make monthly visits to the school to continue his work.

“I enjoyed spending time with the kids and talking to them about their favorite STEM subjects and learning about engineering with them,” Coward said in a statement. “I am blessed to be in this position and just want to inspire them like other players did to inspire me to pursue my dreams when I was young. I am excited to expose the kids to opportunities I didn’t have when I was younger.”

The NFLPA will make a $10,000 contribution to Athletes for Charity and a crowdfunding campaign has been set up to raise more money in honor of Coward’s award. Coward will join the other weekly honorees in becoming eligible for the Alan Page Community Award that will be given out at the end of the 2019 season.