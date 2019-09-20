Ravens coordinator: Jackson-Mahomes could be next Brady-Manning

Getty Images

It just seems that all the quarterbacks are broken.

But two of the youngest and brightest-shining are still among us (knocks on wood), and creating hopes for years to come.

In fact, Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale said that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes could begin creating something special this weekend.

“I think just as an NFL fan, as a fantasy owner, if you will, the NFL’s in good hands with these young quarterbacks,” Martindale said, via Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun. “And I think you’re going to see two great quarterbacks in this game.

“We might be seeing the next Brady-Manning matchup, Ali-Frazier, Magic-Bird. You don’t know, but the excitement of it . . . all these quarterbacks that are coming out, they can extend plays.”

The two have met once already, with the Chiefs holding on for a 27-24 overtime win, a game which suggested the drama to come.

There might not be as much pressure on a September matchup, but with so many quarterbacks falling by the wayside, including a number of Pro Bowlers and MVPs, having such matchups provide a glimmer of hope.