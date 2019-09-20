Saints not interested in Antonio Brown

Getty Images

The last time Antonio Brown became a free agent, he wasn’t free for long. This time around, he may be waiting for a while.

Add the Saints to the list of teams that don’t seem to be interested in signing AB.

“I think right now, where we sit, I like our depth at that position,” Saints coach Sean Payton told reporters on Friday, when asked about Brown. “I haven’t really paid much attention to the other teams and hadn’t heard that yet. But, it is what it is. I am focused really on the guys that are here and I thought we had a good week at that position specifically. So we’re excited to get going.”

The Saints already have Michael Thomas, and the primary challenge in the short term becomes the position that distributes the ball, not the one that catches it. Still, the Saints saw first hand what Brown can do; he had 14 catches for 185 yards and two touchdowns last December in what ultimately may be the last significant showing from Brown.