Seahawks add Rashaad Penny, Tre Flowers to injury report

Getty Images

Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny injured his hamstring in Friday’s practice. That prompted the team to add him to their status report as questionable for Sunday against the Saints.

C.J. Prosise likely would see more work if Penny can’t go.

The team also made cornerback Tre Flowers a late addition, listing him as questionable after he injured his ankle at Thursday’s practice. Jamar Taylor or Akeem King would start for Flowers.

The Seahawks also list free safety Tedric Thompson (hamstring) as questionable. He missed last week’s game with his injury.

Offensive lineman Ethan Pocic (neck) and cornerback Neiko Thorpe (hamstring) are doubtful.

Ziggy Ansah is ready to make his debut, and Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said he expects the defensive end to get “a bunch of plays in this game.”

Defensive tackle Poona Ford and receiver David Moore also exited the injury report.