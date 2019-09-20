Sean McVay: Aaron Donald is playing

Getty Images

So much for Aaron Donald being questionable on the Rams’ status report. Rams coach Sean McVay laughed when asked whether the defensive tackle would play Sunday against the Browns.

“He’s playing,” McVay told reporters Friday. “It’s a ‘questionable’ because really, we’re smart with him. He didn’t do some things, but unless something really unforeseen happens, this guy is going on Sunday night.”

Donald played 50 of 63 snaps last week when he tweaked his back.

“I can’t remember [the particular play it happened on],” McVay said. “I remember there was a certain reaction afterward. He plays so physical and violent. I think it was more just the torque that he created on his own. I’m not exactly sure which specific play it was.”

McVay said the Rams have no concern that Donald’s back issue is something that will linger.

“No, it’s more muscular than anything else,” McVay said. “He felt a lot better today. More than anything, we’re just being as smart and as careful as we can with Aaron.”

Donald, who is in his sixth season, has missed only two career games.

He has two tackles, a tackle for loss and two quarterback hits this season but still is seeking his first sack after getting a league-leading 20.5 last season.