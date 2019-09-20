Steelers defensive coordinator on getting Minkah Fitzpatrick: “Hallelujah!”

AP

Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler couldn’t contain his excitement when he learned that defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick was on his way to Pittsburgh in a trade with Miami.

“Hallelujah!” Butler said, via the Patriot-News. “That’s what went through my mind. That’s exactly what went through my mind, I’m tellin’ ya.”

Butler said it became obvious at Fitzpatrick’s first practice that he’s going to make a big impact in Pittsburgh.

“I’m glad we got him, we needed him,” Butler said. “Watch him in practice, y’all see the same thing I do, that dude can move.”

The Steelers took a big risk in trading their first-round draft pick for Fitzpatrick, while they’re 0-2 and playing the rest of the season without Ben Roethlisberger. That pick may be a very high one. But Butler believes that even if it turns out that the Steelers gave up a very high pick, Fitzpatrick will prove to be worth it.