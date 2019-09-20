Steve Keim: Don’t read anything into Chandler Jones restructure

Getty Images

The Cardinals reworked linebacker Chandler Jones‘s contract this week to create $4 million in cap space and that led some to speculate that they might have a plan in mind for that money.

One player who popped up in that speculation was Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who wants to be traded and whose salary would fit right under the Cardinals cap thanks to the newfound space. During a Friday appearance on Arizona Sports 98.7 on Friday, General Manager Steve Keim said that there’s no reason to connect any dots.

“I wouldn’t read anything into it,” Keim said, via Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic.

If the Cardinals did trade for Ramsey, one might expect them to try to deal Patrick Peterson, who is currently serving a six-game suspension. It’s something that’s been discussed in the past, but Keim said Friday that the team is not trading Peterson because it “would make us worse.”