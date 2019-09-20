There are at least two Dolphins who don’t want out

Getty Images

Well, there are at least two of them.

Intrepid reporter Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald found a pair of Dolphins veterans who said they did not want to be traded out of the ongoing sinkhole there.

Specifically, veteran receivers DeVante Parker and Allen Hurns said they had no interest in leaving, even after the team traded away a number of players and any shot of being competitive.

“It’s a great organization,” Parker said. “I want to put the team back and get it back on track where we used to be.”

Maybe he means the 1970s or even the ’80s, but when asked if the trades had been dispiriting to those who remain, he replied:“No. You may feel like that at one point, but you still have plenty of games left and opportunities each week.”

Hurns signed with them on the second day of training camp, but he grew up in South Florida, so there’s also the lure of family to keep him rooted.

“I’ve never been one to ask for a trade during a season,” Hurns said. “Once I’m committed to something, I’m committed to it. I thought signing here I would play with a lot of those guys [Laremy Tunsil, Kenny Stills, Minkah Fitzpatrick]. Unfortunately they’re not here. But nobody wants to hear those excuses. . . .

“It’s difficult. You’re competitive. But you have faith. It’s still early in the season. You’ve got to find your peace and joy and be thankful you’re playing this game. Just count your blessings. You’re living a dream.”

Or perhaps a nightmare, depending on your perspective.

Both players are good enough to find work for other teams if they needed to, but it’s hard to view them as the start of a movement either, as the Dolphins try to build from scratch.