Tom Brady: I wasn’t criticizing officials with tweets about penalties

Posted by Josh Alper on September 20, 2019, 2:06 PM EDT
Getty Images

As officials were flooding the field with penalty flags during the first half of Thursday night’s game between the Jaguars and Titans, plenty of people on Twitter were sharing their thoughts about how the constant penalties were making it hard to continue watching the game.

Most of those people had their takes limited to their followers. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has a lot of those and his two tweets on the subject wound up being blasted out to a lot of other people as well.

Brady’s first tweet read “Too many penalties. Just let us play!!!!” He returned seven minutes later with “I’m turning off this game I can’t watch these ridiculous penalties anymore.”

Brady was asked if he heard anything about not criticizing officiating in such a public manner.

“I didn’t say anything about the officiating. I didn’t criticize the officials. I’m very pro-ref,” Brady said with a smile, via Allan Bell of CBSSportsline.com.

Others likely have a different take on the opinions shared on social media Thursday night.

11 responses to “Tom Brady: I wasn’t criticizing officials with tweets about penalties

  3. The rate of Flags thrown through the first 2 weeks is staggering compared to last year. It was a big topic on NFL Radio this week. This is Payback for the Saints Fans and their lawsuit. They wanted everything called and now they are getting it. It’s pretty obvious!
    This is like criticizing your boss for bending a couple of rules and the next thing you know they are breaking chops and following the Employee handbook to the Tee. I’m hoping they back off a little by mid season but not counting on it.

  5. someone pointed out to tommy how hypocritical his post was, given that the only reason he is still playing at his age is the fact that the rules have been changed to protect him by penalizing players when they contact the quarterbaac…we know he never complains about those roughing the passer penalties when he gets bumped…

  9. There’s enough blame to go around, but I blame the league more than the officials. While the rules may stay the same in many cases such as holding, the league will decide to emphasize certain penalties at certain times, then realize they’re over-emphasizing and so de-emphasize the infraction. Then you add in a lot of new officials who do not do this as a full-time job, and you have a mess on your hands. I should also add that with practice time limited, there is a lot of sloppy play the first quarter of the season.

  11. rutledge3197 says:
    September 20, 2019 at 2:21 pm
    Of course you are pro-ref – you look at them a second after a single finger touches you
    ———————
    You mean like in the SB when Aaron Donald got to Brady late and so frustrated he rag-dolled Brady to the ground and the ref didn’t flag but just told Donald to be careful?

