Tom Brady limited again in practice with calf injury

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was limited in practice for a second straight day to a calf injury, per the team’s injury report.

But despite Brady’s inability to take a full load of snaps in practice the first days of the work week, there’s little reason to think he will be sidelined for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

Brady took every snap in last week’s blowout victory over the Miami Dolphins. Additionally, if Brady was going to be unavailable and Jarrett Stidham needed to play against the Jets, the team would need to have a backup quarterback at the ready should a reserve be needed. But Brady and Stidham remain the only quarterbacks on the team’s roster.

Brady hasn’t missed a game due to injury since the 2008 season when a torn ACL in the season opener brought an abrupt end to his season. It seems unlikely that streak will be in danger this week even with the limited practice reps.