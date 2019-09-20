Tony Romo will get a game off, if he makes the cut in golf tournament

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 20, 2019, 4:37 PM EDT
Getty Images

CBS is prepared to let Tony Romo have a game off to play golf.

Romo will play in next week’s Safeway Open, and if he makes the cut, CBS will allow him to play on Sunday rather than work the Vikings-Bears game he’s currently scheduled to call. If he misses the cut, he’ll work on Sunday as usual.

CBS confirmed to the New York Post that it has a contingency plan for Romo’s absence but declined to say who would join Jim Nantz in the booth for Vikings-Bears if Romo isn’t there.

Romo had previously asked permission to miss a game for golf and been denied. Perhaps this year, with Romo’s contract about to expire, CBS is eager to get in his good graces so he’ll stick with the network. He has drawn rave reviews at CBS and will likely have other good offers after this season. Perhaps his next contract will include stipulations for missing games to play golf.

  2. I like Romo but enough with the golf. For an amateur golfer he is pretty good but he’s not a professional and the time has passed to be one. You have a great job and that needs to be your priority. Not trying to make the cut at mid-tier golf tournaments

  3. That’s like my boss telling me that I get a day off if I qualify for the Boston Marathon. I’m 65 and have had two ACL surgery’s on my right knee.

  7. terripet says:
    September 20, 2019 at 4:48 pm
    Hopefully he makes it, Romo is terrible on tv

    Yeah he’s only the most loved announcer currently on tv and has a better understanding of the game than anyone currently broadcasting. He’s the Madden of this era. You must be a Booger fan

  10. He’s never made the cut what makes anyone think this week will be any different. It’s just like his football career he was a really good quarterback just not a great one

  11. jimnaizeeum says:
    September 20, 2019 at 4:45 pm
  12. But wait, isn’t this where some dim bulb weighs in with the ignorant assertion Tony is depriving some deserving pro a spot in the tournament? Yeah, you know, because he gets a sponsor’s exemption.

  14. The fact that he takes the place of a legitimate touring pro isn’t right. He’s not good enough and the only reason he gets these sponsor’s exemptions is because of his football notoriety.

  16. carloswlassiter says:
    September 20, 2019 at 4:38 pm
    There is literally zero chance, ever, that he makes a cut.
    ====================

    I’m of the mind you either don’t play golf or are just being deliberately deceitful. Truth is, while his odds of making the cut may be slim, he does have a chance. It takes two – by his standards – very good rounds. He can do it but again, it’s not likely. But zero chance? Hardly.

  17. aypeeswhippingstick says:
    September 20, 2019 at 5:12 pm
  18. jkb0162 says:
    September 20, 2019 at 4:44 pm
