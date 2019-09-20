Trent Brown, Denzelle Good questionable for Raiders

Getty Images

The Raiders are hopeful right tackle Trent Brown can play Sunday after going through a walk-through practice Friday. Brown missed Wednesday and Thursday’s work and is listed as questionable.

He played 49 of 62 snaps before leaving with his knee injury Sunday.

“He’s still sore, but he looked good today,” coach Jon Gruden said Friday, via Scott Bair of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “He’s a tough guy. Hopefully, he can be ready to go Sunday.”

The Raiders added right guard Denzelle Good to the injury report Friday after he hurt his ankle in individual drills. He is questionable.

Either Brandon Parker or David Sharpe would start at right tackle if Brown can’t play. Jordan Devey likely would play right guard if Good can’t go.

Slot cornerback Lamarcus Joyner (groin), defensive tackle Corey Liuget (knee), defensive tackle P.J. Hall (illness) and linebacker Vontaze Burfict (shoulder/knee) also are questionable. Gruden expects Liuget to play.

Guard Gabe Jackson (knee) and receiver Dwayne Harris (ankle) will not play.

Running back Josh Jacobs is off the injury report and good to go.