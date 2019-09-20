Tyrone Crawford, Xavier Woods, Antwaun Woods out for Cowboys

Getty Images

The Cowboys have ruled out six players for Sunday’s game, not that it will matter much.

As a heavy favorite over the Dolphins, Dallas shouldn’t need to be fully healthy this week.

The Cowboys ruled out receiver Tavon Austin (concussion), receiver Michael Gallup (knee), safety Xavier Woods (ankle), defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford (hip) defensive tackle Antwaun Woods (knee) and linebacker Luke Gifford (ankle).

Coach Jason Garrett said the Cowboys will discuss the possibility of adding either a receiver or a defensive lineman to help with depth. They need only one more game-day inactive.

Rookie defensive tackle Trysten Hill, the team’s top choice this spring, is expected to make his debut.