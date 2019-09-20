Vikings continue to look for receiving depth behind Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen

Getty Images

The Vikings have two great receivers. Beyond that, the depth chart is a work in progress.

Chad Beebe has emerged as an intriguing option in the slot, but the Vikings want more help.

Toward that end, they have worked out veteran receiver Jordan Matthews, according to Field Yates of ESPN.com. Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com adds that the Vikings also brought in Deontay Burnett and Tanner Gentry.

The need for receiving help arose after the Vikings chose to release Laquon Treadwell, a failed first-round pick from 2016. They signed Josh Doctson, another 2016 first-rounder who had been released by Washington, but Doctson has landed on injured reserve.

Beyond Diggs, Thielen, and Beebe, the Vikings have only one receiver on the roster — Bisi Johnson.