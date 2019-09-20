Week Three injury report roundup

Getty Images

Week Three of the 2019 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Jaguars and it continues with 14 more games on Sunday, which means that the 28 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

Questionable players are uncertain to play, doubtful players are unlikely to play and out should be self-explanatory. Players who are on active rosters and don’t appear below should be considered healthy enough to play barring any announcements on Saturday. The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

With that housekeeping out of the way, here are all the injury reports for Sunday.

Panthers at Cardinals

QB Cam Newton (foot) missed practice all week and will be on the bench for the Panthers with Kyle Allen getting the start. S Rashaan Gaulden (groin), T Brandon Greene (neck) and LB Bruce Irvin (hamstring) are also out. TE Greg Olsen (back) and DE Kawann Short (shoulder) are listed as questionable.

The Cardinals ruled out G Lamont Gaillard (knee). They listed DE Jonathan Bullard (hamstring), CB Chris Jones (ankle) and LB Ezekiel Turner (hand, hamstring) as questionable for Sunday.

Jets at Patriots

The Jets’ Week Four bye will be welcomed after a look at this week’s injuries. QB Sam Darnold (illness) and LB Jordan Jenkins (calf) are out. LB C.J. Mosley (groin), WR Demaryius Thomas (hamstring, knee) and DT Quinnen Williams (ankle) are listed as doubtful. T Kelvin Beachum (ankle), WR Josh Bellamy (shoulder), RB Trenton Cannon (ankle, hamstring), DT Steve McLendon (hip), S Rontez Miles (hip), G Kelechi Osemele (knee), CB Brian Poole (groin), and G Brian Winters (shoulder) are all listed as questionable.

RB James Develin (neck) has been ruled out for the Patriots. LB Shilique Calhoun (not injury related), T Marcus Cannon (shoulder), TE Ryan Izzo (calf) and TE Matt LaCosse (ankle) are listed as questionable.

Bengals at Bills

The Bengals won’t have DT Ryan Glasgow (thigh), T Cordy Glenn (concussion), WR A.J. Green (ankle), CB B.W. Webb (forearm) and DE Kerry Wynn (concussion) in Buffalo. DE Carl Lawson (hamstring) is likely out after drawing a doubtful tag while G Michael Jordan (knee) and T Andre Smith (groin) make up the questionable contingent.

The Bills will play without CB Taron Johnson (hamstring), TE Tyler Kroft (foot, ankle) and RB Devin Singletary (hamstring). LB Corey Thompson (ankle) is their only questionable player.

Dolphins at Cowboys

Dolphins S Reshad Jones (ankle) and WR Albert Wilson (hip, calf) are out this weekend. DE Charles Harris (wrist), LB Trent Harris (foot) and S Bobby McCain (shoulder) are listed as questionable.

The Cowboys won’t have WR Tavon Austin (concussion), DE Tyrone Crawford (hip), WR Michael Gallup (knee), LB Luke Gifford (ankle), DT Antwaun Woods (knee) and S Xavier Woods (ankle) for Sunday’s game.

Broncos at Packers

The Broncos ruled out T Ja'Wuan James (knee), RB Andy Janovich (pectoral) and LB Joseph Jones (triceps). CB Bryce Callahan (foot) and LB Todd Davis (calf) are listed as questionable.

TE Jimmy Graham (groin) heads up a group of questionable Packers that also includes WR Jake Kumerow (shoulder), WR Darrius Shepherd (hamstring) and LB Kyler Fackrell (shoulder). LB Oren Burks (chest) and G Lane Taylor (biceps) are out and DE Montravius Adams (shoulder) is set to join them after being tagged as doubtful.

Falcons at Colts

The Falcons ruled out P Matt Bosher (right groin), but have no one else on the injury report.

WR T.Y. Hilton (quadricep) and RB Marlon Mack (calf) are questionable for the Colts after limited practices on Friday. RB Jonathan Williams (rib) is also questionable while LB Darius Leonard (concussion) and DE Jabaal Sheard (knee) were ruled out.

Ravens at Chiefs

The Ravens ruled out CB Jimmy Smith (knee) and S Brynden Trawick (elbow). TE Mark Andrews (foot) and DT Patrick Ricard (back) are listed as questionable.

Chiefs RB LeSean McCoy (ankle) went from out of practice Wednesday to full participation on Friday before being listed as questionable. T Eric Fisher (groin), WR Tyreek Hill (shoulder) and RB Damien Williams (knee) won’t play this weekend.

Raiders at Vikings

WR Dwayne Harris (ankle) and G Gabe Jackson (knee) are out for the Vikings. T Trenton Brown (knee), LB Vontaze Burfict (shoulder, knee), G Denzelle Good (ankle), DT P.J. Hall (illness), S Lamarcus Joyner (groin), and DT Corey Liuget (knee) are questionable to be in the Oakland lineup.

Vikings CB Mackensie Alexander (elbow) is out while LB Anthony Barr (groin), G Pat Elflein (knee), LB Ben Gedeon (groin) and CB Mike Hughes (knee) are listed as questionable.

Lions at Eagles

The Lions’ injury report is made up of five questionable players. LB Jarrad Davis (ankle), T Taylor Decker (back), DE Da'shawn Hand (elbow), CB Rashaan Melvin (knee) and S C.J. Moore (heel) make up the group.

WR Alshon Jeffery (calf) didn’t practice this week, but the Eagles listed him as questionable. They ruled out RB Corey Clement (shoulder), WR DeSean Jackson (abdomen), DT Timmy Jernigan (foot) and T Jordan Mailata (back). LB Kamu Grugier-Hill (knee) is considered doubtful and TE Dallas Goedert (calf) and QB Nate Sudfeld (left wrist) join Jeffery in the questionable category.

Giants at Buccaneers

Two wide receivers make up the entire Giants injury report. Cody Latimer (concussion) is out and Bennie Fowler (hamstring) is questionable.

LB Devin White (knee) is one of four Buccaneers players out this weekend. LB Devante Bond (hamstring), CB Jamel Dean (ankle) and QB Blaine Gabbert (left shoulder) round out the group.

Texans at Chargers

T Laremy Tunsil (ankle) is questionable for the Texans along with RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring) and G Senio Kelemete (wrist).

The Chargers handed out three injury designations. TE Hunter Henry (knee) is out, CB Michael Davis (hamstring) is doubtful and K Michael Badgley (right groin) is questionable.

Saints at Seahawks

Saints QB Drew Brees (right thumb), DT Sheldon Rankins (Achilles) and WR Tre'Quan Smith (ankle) are not playing this weekend.

The Seahawks listed C Ethan Pocic (neck) and CB Neiko Thorpe (hamstring) as doubtful for Sunday’s game. CB Tre Flowers (ankle) and S Tedric Thompson (hamstring) drew questionable tags.

Steelers at 49ers

LB Anthony Chickillo (foot), RB Roosevelt Nix (knee) and LB Vince Williams (hamstring) won’t play for the Steelers.

49ers RB Tevin Coleman (ankle), WR Jalen Hurd (back) and T Joe Staley (fibula) are out for this weekend. DE Nick Bosa (ankle), DE Dee Ford (quadricep), S Jaquiski Tartt (toe) and S Jimmie Ward (hand) make up the group of questionable players.

Rams at Browns

The Rams listed DT Aaron Donald (back) as questionable, but they say he’s playing. G Austin Blythe (ankle) is also questionable and TE Tyler Higbee (chest) is out.

The Browns ruled out LB Christian Kirksey (chest), T Kendall Lamm (knee) and S Damarious Randall (concussion). S Morgan Burnett (quadricep), WR Rashard Higgins (knee), T Christopher Hubbard (foot), S Sheldrick Redwine (hamstring), DE Chris Smith (not injury related), LB Adarius Taylor (ankle), CB Denzel Ward (hamstring) and CB Greedy Williams (hamstring) are all listed as questionable for Sunday night.