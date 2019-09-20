Will Antonio Brown get his $9 million signing bonus?

Posted by Mike Florio on September 20, 2019, 5:33 PM EDT
Eleven days ago, the Patriots gave Antonio Brown a $9 million signing bonus. But they’ve yet to actually give him any of it.

The contract requires the team to pay the first installment of $5 million on or before Monday, September 23. Per a league source, that payment has not yet been made. Brown will now wait to see whether the money arrives in three days.

If it doesn’t, Brown would have to file a grievance seeking payment. Under the labor deal, the team incurs no risk by refusing to pay it. If the Patriots lose, they simply owe him the money, without attorneys’ fees, liquidated damages, or even interest.

So would New England’s case to keep the money hold water? Based on the plain terms of the labor deal, Brown did not commit a “forfeitable breach” that would permit recovery of any portion of his signing bonus. That said, the Patriots could attempt to resist payment based on the notion that Brown and his representatives knew that Brown faced a potential civil lawsuit that would trigger NFL scrutiny and a possible suspension.

It would be a creative and unprecedented argument, but the Patriots have nothing to lose. That said, if there were any shenanigans associated with Brown’s efforts to gain his freedom from the Raiders — some believe he knew the Patriots were waiting to pounce — the Patriots may not want to give Brown any motivation to blow the whistle. But if the Patriots aren’t concerned about any such collateral consequences, there’s simply nothing to lose by refusing to pay the $9 million, forcing Brown to fight for it, and arguing that if Brown had disclosed the threatened litigation they never would have signed him.

Brown also has a fully-guaranteed base salary of $1.025 million. The same argument that could be made to avoid paying the signing bonus could, in theory, be used to avoid paying the balance of the salary. The team also could attempt to void the remaining guarantees. (Brown’s worst-case scenario would seem to be the recovery of four weeks of game checks as Termination Pay; he wouldn’t get the full year’s worth of salary because he wasn’t on the Week One roster.)

If the Patriots decide to take an aggressive stance with Brown, who knows what will happen? Given that he has become anything but a sympathetic figure in recent weeks, an arbitrator could be inclined to find a way to prevent Brown from profiting from his own apparent wrongdoing.

34 responses to “Will Antonio Brown get his $9 million signing bonus?

  1. They cut him days before the payment is due. Chances are the timing has something to do with them deciding not to pay him. $5 million can pay for a lot of massages.

  5. It seems unfathomable that any contract would not have some kind of clause like that in it, and even more ridiculous if the Patriots did not include one after what happened in Pitt and Oak. I think the Patriots will lose this one and (Tylaw) Trent Williams will not be going to NE.

  9. The Patriots cut Aaron Hernandez before he was convicted of anything. Other teams have done the same. Frisco cut Reuben Foster and Cleveland cut Johnny Football, even though neither was charged with any crime. So there is precedent that teams can cut players for misconduct even though there is no conviction.

  10. Every contract should have a clause on behavior. If a player is released due to legal problems or issues at their workplace, all money from that point forward should be forfeited and the player can move to their next team and contract.

  11. No worries, Robert Kraft is totally comfortable with paying people lots of money to make his problems go away.

  12. The Patriots are like the lawyers for a car company that discover a dangerous flaw in their car. Its all math – how many lives will be lost, do we have plausible deniability, how much money can we save by not issuing a recall? Its all about wins and dollars and there’s no room for integrity – the Patriot way.

  14. So let me see if I get it.

    If they pay him it’s because they were involved in the shenanigans surrounding his Raiders’ release and they want to buy his silence. It will have nothing to do with them actually owing him the money per the contract, but instead will be totally and 100% nefarious.

    Yeah, ok. I can see that.

  16. You can be guaranteed, that in his mind, he thinks he’s gonna get the money. What the Patriots decide to do, we will see soon. If they don’t give him the money, grievance city, I’m sure.

  17. Belichick still fleeced the league. They only had to pay him like $150,000. Like what someone else posted here, having Brown on the Patriots was a luxury, not a necessity. It’s not too late for the team to acquire Trent Williams.

  18. I’m absolutely sure that the Pats structured his contract, including his signing bonus, to include behavioral contingency clauses. It might be worth explaining to fans (just a suggestion) what “guaranteed” means within the context of NFL contracts, because that one word has several completely different (and orthogonal) meanings that always get rolled together.

  19. The Pats made this bed and now they have to lie in it.

    Seems like everyone but them knew this was going to be a mistake.

  20. There has been language from his contract quoted elsewhere that includes a clause concerning behavior injurious to the Patriots brand. One look at the comments on the AB threads here is all the proof the Pats would need with an arbitrator.

  21. He doesn’t deserve the money if he with held information about the suit. Although, he will go after the money because it seems he’s going to lose the lawsuit and end up paying other potential victims too.

  22. “If Brown has even slightest chance at the $9 million, he’ll figure out how to ruin that chance.”
    _____________

    He’s probably texting Kraft and Belichick as we speak, threatening them and their families.

  23. The Patriots should be forced to pay this person as punishment for circumventing the rules over and over and over …

  25. From reading the quoted text – which is always risky without reading the rest of the contract – it looks like the payment clause cited merely specifies when a payment is made, not whether it is payable. Not unusual for a payment that has been earned in the first place – guaranteed, in other words – to actually be payable at a later date. Unless there is another clause saying the payment does not become guaranteed until the 23d, Pats may lose this one. All those Pats fanboys slobbering over their supposed cleverness may be in for a rude surprise.

  29. Brown withheld the fact he was about to be sued for sexual assault from the Patriots. That’s grounds enough to justify withholding his money and daring Brown to sue — and never get signed by another team for sure.

    In other news, expect “tylawspick6” to suddenly turn on Brown and call him scum. And lecture how cut-above the Patriots are for not tolerating such scum.

  31. You gotta wonder if this dude just doesn’t want to play football anymore. Who in their right mind would send those texts just a couple of days before collecting $5 million dollars? It’s baffling.

  33. What’s really disturbing is the fact that you send a threatening text message to an accuser and under the NFL’s rules and guidelines that isn’t That one’s non-payment of a signing bonus

