Baker Mayfield: Browns players expect a playoff berth

Getty Images

Outside expectations are high for the Browns. Inside expectations are pretty high, too.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield told Mike Tirico of NBC Sports that the players in Cleveland believe that a playoff drought that dates back to 2002 will end this year.

“That’s what the guys in this locker room expect,” Mayfield said in an interview that will be televised on NBC’s Football Night in America, the Sunday night pregame show of record. “And I don’t think we can wrap our minds around what it would mean for this town until it actually happens. And so I think that benefit of being a little naive about it, it’s taking it one week at a time. Knowing where we want to go, what our expectations are and what we have to do get there. But then don’t look up until it’s there. And don’t look up ’til you’re done and to see what you’ve created and that culture that we would have at that point and the energy that the fans would have.”

The fans would have plenty of energy, even though the fans already believe it’s going to happen. Of course, they all got a cold splash of water 13 days ago, when the Titans beat the Browns in Cleveland by 30 point. After Monday night’s win over the Jets, the Browns have a chance on Sunday night to show that they belong in the conversation as to the best teams in the league, with the Rams returning to their original home, from 1936 to 1945.