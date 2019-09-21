Bud Dupree fined for hit on Russell Wilson

Getty Images

Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree wasn’t penalized for a hit on Russell Wilson during last week’s loss to the Seahawks, but the league believes he should have been.

PFT has confirmed that Dupree was fined $21,056 this week for his hit on Wilson.

The hit came on a play when Wilson had rolled out to his right to deliver a pass. Dupree came on to hit Wilson as he was finishing his follow through and made contact to Wilson’s helmet with his own helmet.

Dupree said this week that he apologized to Wilson for the blow.

“I really didn’t try to do an illegal or dirty hit on him,” Dupree said, via Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said this week that the league told him a penalty should have been called on the play.