Calvin Johnson: Lions “wanted me to change my story” after concussion

Getty Images

Former Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson has previously said he hid concussions from team doctors, but he’s now saying something different: That the Lions knew he had a concussion but wanted him to say he didn’t.

Johnson told SI.com that in 2012, when he contradicted himself after first saying publicly that he had suffered a concussion, he did so at the Lions’ request.

“I knew I was concussed because I blacked out. I wasn’t seeing straight. And they wanted me to change my story,” Johnson said.

Johnson and the Lions have been at odds since he retired and they required him to pay back some of the signing bonus he received on his last contract, but he says he’s done worrying about that.

“I don’t care. I really don’t,” he says. “If they do [pay back the bonus], great, I put some more money in my pocket. But either way, I’m not trippin’.”

Johnson says he suffered at least one concussion every year in the NFL, but he says concussions aren’t why he retired and aren’t affecting him today.