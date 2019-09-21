Chargers downgrade Michael Badgley to doubtful

Getty Images

Chargers kicker Michael Badgley is set to miss his third straight game.

Badgley was listed as questionable on Friday with the groin injury that’s kept him from kicking in the first two games of the season. He’s trending in the wrong direction on Saturday, however.

Badgley has been downgraded to doubtful, which means the Chargers expect him to miss their matchup with the Texans.

Punter Ty Long has been doing double duty with Badgley out of the lineup. He hit all four kicks he tried in the opener, but missed a pair of field goals in last Sunday’s 13-10 loss to the Lions.