Does the Antonio Brown release make a Rob Gronkowski comeback more likely?

Posted by Mike Florio on September 21, 2019, 9:37 AM EDT
The sudden-but-not-surprising decision of the Patriots to release receiver Antonio Brown takes them from being the definite Super Bowl champions to the likely Super Bowl champions. But there’s a way to push the needle back toward “definite.”

Well, there are two. They can trade for cornerback Jalen Ramsey (never rule out the Patriots swooping in), or they can lure tight end Rob Gronkowski out of retirement.

Weeks ago, we reported (based on a source close to the situation) that a personal appeal from quarterback Tom Brady would be a significant factor in whether Gronk comes back. With Brady losing one of the best receivers in the game, Brady may be privately pining even more for the best tight end currently not in the game.

Gronk has until the Tuesday after Week 13 to emerge from retirement and return to the Patriots. For now, things are going very well; indeed, the Pats beat the Steelers by 30 without Brown. But if they hit a rough spot (at this point a rough spot would constitute winning a game by fewer than 20 points), maybe Brady stops using his phone to tweet complaints about penalties and starts texting football emojis to Gronk.

Then, after Gronk responds with a few eggplant emojis and laughs about it like he’s nine years old (and we love him for that), maybe Gronk comes back.

12 responses to “Does the Antonio Brown release make a Rob Gronkowski comeback more likely?

  2. gronk needs 3-4 months of serious training to get back into football shape. no way that he is getting on the line and blocking anyone right now looking as thin as he does.

    Gronk did a LOT of blocking last year. It’s a huge part of the game at tight end

  3. He is not coming back this year. Maybe he decides to come back next season, if Brady decides to keep playing after helping the Pats win a seventh Super Bowl, but not this year.

  7. raidernationbaby says:
    September 21, 2019 at 9:51 am
  8. Why do people keep encouraging him to come back ? Are people not aware of the number of injuries he suffered when he was playing ? He was able to walk away from the game with his health intact. There’s no reason for him to have to risk another injury that may affect his life after football. It’s funny how people get concerned about “player safety”, then you have articles like this that encourages him to comeback and risk his health all over again. Just stop.

  9. bleedredwhiteandblue66 says:
    September 21, 2019 at 9:42 am
    Let the guy be retired. No more last hoorahs. Brady’s next. Pats glory days are numbered.
    ———
    I don’t disagree. But what is that number? That chatter has been going on for close to a generation.
    Pats look like they will be a force for a few years. Defense is good, and is loaded with young talent. Pats have another huge draft next year, and Stidham looks legit. They are in surprisingly good shape on both sides of the ball. There really wasn’t a speed bump.

  10. No, the Pats are loaded as is.

    Meyers can now start playing, Watson and Harry return soon and we they can slowly groom Olezcewski in the slot.

    So dumb.

    Do people actually watch the games?

  12. Gronk hasn’t given any indication of a comeback. If anything, he made it clear that he thought retiring through very carefully, and then talked about the physical toll that playing took on him after that.

    Pats offense just went from off-the-charts scary to solid. I’m still not convinced that they’re back to being the ’07 juggernaut. They MAY be, but they haven’t really played a good team yet. It seems like just about any team will have an easy time w/ the Steelers & Dolphins this year.

    Regardless, the season just got a lot more interesting. And it was good to see the mighty Belichick make such a bad miscalculation.

