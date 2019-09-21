Eagles put Jordan Mailata on IR, Greg Ward on 53-man roster

Getty Images

The injury-plagued Eagles have made a couple moves before Sunday’s game with the Lions.

Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata has gone on injured reserve, while wide receiver Greg Ward has been promoted from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Mailata is a very talented 6-foot-8, 346-pounder from Australia who still hasn’t been able to get on the field in two years with the Eagles. This year he’s been out with a back injury.

Ward is a former college quarterback at Houston who has also not played in a regular-season game but may be active tomorrow with DeSean Jackson injured.