John Harbaugh: Jalen Ramsey trade talk not something I can comment on

There’s been plenty of talk that the Ravens could make a trade for Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey, but none of that talk will come from Ravens coach John Harbaugh.

Asked about a potential trade, Harbaugh said he’s aware of speculation in the media but prohibited from discussing it by league tampering rules.

“I’m like fans. I read it,” Harbaugh said, via the Baltimore Sun. “It has a little interest, because if someone gets traded to a team that we’re playing, or away from a team that we play, that matters to us. If we’re ever involved in one of those, then that really matters to us. But it’s not something you could ever comment on anyway.”

The Ravens have lost slot cornerback Tavon Young for the season with a neck injury and cornerback Jimmy Smith for multiple games with a knee injury, so they’d love to add a cornerback of Ramsey’s talent. So far, however, there’s been little reason to think any team is going to meet Jacksonville’s asking price.