Jordan Reed still not ready to return from concussion

Washington tight end Jordan Reed‘s concussion is looking more and more concerning with each passing week.

Reed, who suffered his concussion in August, has once again been ruled out for Monday night against the Bears.

According to JP Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com, Reed could still be weeks away from returning.

Although he’s been a good player when healthy, Reed has been hampered by injuries for much of his career and has never played more than 14 games in any of his seven NFL seasons. This year he’s already missed three games, with no return in sight.