Jordan Reed could be out “weeks;” Jonathan Allen questionable

Getty Images

Washington ruled out tight end Jordan Reed for Monday night, and he might not return for “weeks,” JP Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com reports.

Reed hasn’t played since being diagnosed with a concussion in the third preseason game Aug. 22.

He has never played a full 16-game season in his seven years in Washington, and Reed now has seven documented concussions dating to college, Finlay reports.

Washington also ruled out linebacker Cassanova McKinzy (hip) and quarterback Colt McCoy (fibula).

Defensive lineman Jonathan Allen (knee) and cornerback Quinton Dunbar (knee) are questionable.

Allen returned to a full practice Saturday after missing Thursday and being limited Friday. Dunbar did not practice this week.