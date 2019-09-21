Myles Garrett fined $42,112 for two roughing penalties

Posted by Charean Williams on September 21, 2019, 4:51 PM EDT
Getty Images

Myles Garrett has three 15-yard penalties this season. He now has three fines to go along with them.

The NFL fined the Browns defensive end $21,056 for each of his two roughing the passer penalties on Monday night. That’s a $42,112 chuck from his weekly paycheck of $189,985.

Garrett lost $10,527 last week for hitting Titans tight end Delanie Walker in the facemask with an open hand.

Garrett earned two roughing the passer penalties against the Jets, with the second injuring Trevor Siemian‘s ankle. The Jets placed Siemian on injured reserve this week.

Garrett, who leads the league with five sacks, said he was “not trying to do anything dirty.”

8 responses to “Myles Garrett fined $42,112 for two roughing penalties

  1. Any one trying to come on here and say Myles is dirty either didnt watch the game or doesnt knowMyles. He is one of the nicestguys on the browns and probably in the nfl. Those hits were both last second ,right as the ball was leaving. The no body weight rule is one of the dumbest rules ever and kinda hard to tackle with good form and wrap if you camt out your body on the QB. Nfl wont ever change it because they expect 300 pound guys to gently tuck the QB into bed and read them a whittle story first.

  3. Garrett legally tackled but did it too physical. 21,000$ each. Dupree for the Ste(a)lers on purpose went at Wilson straight up and down post pass to stick his helmet into his ear hole attempting to concussion him out of the game…..21,000$. Yeah, that makes sense.

  4. I’m one guy that’s happy to see Myles Garrett playing like I know he can play. I don’t blame him at all for the late hits on the QB because all defensive linemen are trying to knock the QB out of the game. However, Garrett should be suspended because that second hit was blatantly obvious. He knew exactly what he was doing and he was hoping the outcome would be exactly what it was. It wasn’t dirty, but he intentionally injured the QB. Let’s not get caught up on the wording. Just watch the tape. I’m not saying I love all the rules, but Garrett definitely broke the rule. The good news for the Browns is Garrett is a beast.

  5. Per rules, he should have been ejected after the second personal foul. The only way guys learn is if it hurts them. 40 grand doesn’t hurt; getting ejected from a big game does.

  6. I watched the body slam and he could have easily made the sack without crushing the QB. He knew exactly what he was doing. When he starts losing a third of his check every week maybe he’ll figure it out…

  7. Garrett is so self centered a harsher penalty would have been that he couldn’t look at himself in a mirror for a week. I saw the plays, he was trying to hurt the QB.

  8. He’s leading the league in personal fouls, probably end up missing a few games before the season ends…but at least he’s “not trying to do anything dirty.”

