Potential placement on paid leave may not deter the next Antonio Brown suitor

September 21, 2019
The NFL’s position that free-agent receiver Antonio Brown won’t be placed on the Commissioner-Exempt list unless and until he signs with another team would seem to be a deterrent to any team signing him. It would seem to be, but it may not be.

Washington claimed linebacker Reuben Foster on waivers last year, knowing full well that they could end up paying him to not play. When he was indeed placed on paid leave after Washington claimed him on waivers, Washington paid out the balance of his $875,000 salary for 2018, at $51,470 per week.

A team that signs Brown would be required to give him a minimum salary of $1.03 million. That’s a game check in the amount of only $60,588 per week. If a team is willing to risk owing him that amount each and every week even if he lands on paid leave — and if Brown would be willing to accept a minimum salary along with, for example, significant per-game active roster bonuses and/or incentives — a deal easily can be done.

Continue to keep an eye on Washington. They need as many good players as they can find, they definitely need receivers, and Brown could play as soon as Monday night against the Bears. They didn’t hesitate to claim Foster last year, who had actually been arrested for domestic violence. Brown still hasn’t been, and quite possibly won’t be, arrested for anything he has done.

Here’s another reason to watch Washington: To the extent that former P.R. chief Tony Wyllie provided a voice of reason in these matters, he’s no longer there; the team announced on Friday his decision to leave the organization to work for the Special Olympics. So if Bruce Allen and/or Dan Snyder want to embrace a man who remains one of the best receivers (and one of the best players) in the NFL, who’s to tell them they shouldn’t?

Thirty-one teams can shout “hell no” as to the possibility of signing Brown. It takes only one to whisper, “OK.” At a potential cost of $60,588 per week in the event he’s placed on paid leave (with the ability to cut him even after he’s placed on paid leave), it would be foolish to presume that, at this moment, teams aren’t debating internally whether they’re willing to suffer a short-term P.R. hit and a relatively mild financial loss in order to do what every team (except maybe one) is constantly trying to do: WIN!

  2. If Brown hadn’t sent that text he’d have still been in BB’s bad book for the undeclared lawsuit – only difference is Brown would have been traded to an eager Washington for their lineman.

  3. I pray that one of my team division rivals signs him.
    Give him more money to do nothing.

    I’d be fine with the Redskins signing him. Have Dan Snyder pay him for nothing just like Albert Haynesworth.

  5. Yeah, the fact is that it’s fun to watch him play, so it won’t be surprising if a team picks him up on terms like that. The question then becomes whether it’s the kind of team that can deal with the relentless media onslaught. Until there is a League or legal process finding on the sexual assault case, I don’t think fans are much of a problem.

  11. I commented yesterday to watch Washington, or anyone actually, who was willing to take the PR hit and the risk of paying him while exempt or living with a suspension. For the right deal, some team could weather the storm and come out with a valuable asset.

    But come on, AB has issues. There’s no denying it. And if he’s on a poor performing team with inferior QB play, one would think his acting out will only continue.

    Sad story, the dude is a remarkable WR. But man, does he have maturity issues.

  13. If Brown is smart, and wants to play, he will have to take the league minimum and various performance incentives for a team to sign him.
    No guarantees.

    Brown doesn’t appear to be smart enough to realize this however.

  15. So if Bruce Allen and/or Dan Snyder want to embrace a man who remains one of the best receivers (and one of the best players) in the NFL, who’s to tell them they shouldn’t?

    I’ll tell them they shouldn’t. Are you kidding me? He should be in therapy(at minimum) not on a football field.

  17. “Potential placement on paid leave may not deter the next Antonio Brown suitor” Maybe the rape accusations and other over the top drama should be enough to deter any team.

  18. If you’re looking for trouble, you’ve come to the right place!!

    Most are exhausted by Antonio it’s time to enjoy the next 14 week’s and post season. Time goes way to fast to waste concentration on this public nuisance/ team destroyer!!

  21. Well I think we can cross three teams off so its 29 remaining that might do that. Everyone that spent the last 12 days making it their life quest to rip the Patriots for having him on their roster now has to worry that the shoe might turn up on the other foot. Except that despite all their words they are actually not worried. In fact they are praying for it.

  22. All the ha ha comments is enough to make one sick. Look how this guy has harassed and bullied women and we want to make a joke out of his actions. What is surprising is not only the league not stepping up nd doing something but all the women groups in this country have not said a word or demanded the league make a decision.

  24. At a vet minimum incentive laden deal I think he’d find many suitors, but I’m not sure his ego would allow him to do that. And you have to ask yourself what’s in it for Rosenhaus at that point –

  25. The scenario put forth in this article might work for “some” NFL miscreants, but THIS clown show?! No way. The dude can literally not shut up. He’ll instagram his way out of any team foolish enough to sign him.

    Someone needed to take away his phone a couple years ago. This is hot-mess crazy meets social media access.

