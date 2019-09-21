Will Jaguars pay Jalen Ramsey and keep him?

Posted by Mike Florio on September 21, 2019, 9:59 AM EDT
Getty Images

Shad Khan didn’t become one of the greatest modern American success stories by being stupid.

The Jaguars owner realizes that cornerback Jalen Ramsey wants out because he believes the team doesn’t view him as the best player in the league at his position. The Jaguars owner also realizes that there’s a very simple way to make him believe that the team views him as the best player in the league at his position: Make him the highest-paid player in the league at his position.

It’s a simple approach to solving a thorny problem, and Ian Rapoport of the NFL reported on Friday that Khan is willing to do it.

It won’t be that hard to do it. As explained Friday, a six-year, $77.7 million offer puts Ramsey at $15.1 million per year in new money, jumping Miami cornerback Xavien Howard ($15.05 million per year) and Washington cornerback Josh Norman ($15 million per year) for the title of highest paid.

Of course, Ramsey may want more than that. Norman got his $15 million per year as a free agent, making it a true $15 million per year. If Ramsey wants six years and $90 million, that pushes the new money average all the way to $18.1 million per year.

But, hey, if that’s what it takes to make Ramsey happy, that’s what it takes. And if in a few years he’s not happy with the fact that others have leapfrogged him and he decides he wants a new deal, then give it to him — if he’s still the best cornerback in the game.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Will Jaguars pay Jalen Ramsey and keep him?

  1. He’s not the best cornerback in the game and shouldn’t have the vault opened for him for that reason, not for the fact he’s turned himself into a selfish distraction.

    Kahn also hasn’t gotten where he is by disposing of assets at fire sale prices, which is what I assume is what he’s gotten for offers for Ramsey at this point.

  2. the problem is that Xavien Howard and Josh Norman are nowhere close to being worth $15 million/year. So paying Jalen Ramsey more than those two, would be overpaying.
    Corners are not worth $15 a year. QBs are, maybe a stud pass rusher or WR, but not a CB

  3. Happy is a fleeting feeling. You can make this kid in his mid-20’s happy and if he gets upset again, there’s no amount of money you can rub on his emotions to get him acting professional again.

    What bothers me is how Coughlin isn’t getting his culture to permeate the organization. If you’ve read his book, you know there’s little chance he’s pleased with the team in any respect.

    Pay Ramsey, don’t pay him. He’s not Revis. Revis was a pro’s pro and a total businessman. When Ramsey calms down and learns how to manage his emotions better, make him the highest paid.

  4. So who is the best db in the game? Obviously stampnhawk knows more than every NFL executive. Pay the man and learn to live with the noise or maybe this delusional fanbase would rather the Jaguars just release Jalen and return to mediocrity until Khan decides to leave the town high and dry. Good luck with that shut down combination of Bouye and Tre Herndon let me know how that works out for you.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!