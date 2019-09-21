Will Jaguars pay Jalen Ramsey and keep him?

Getty Images

Shad Khan didn’t become one of the greatest modern American success stories by being stupid.

The Jaguars owner realizes that cornerback Jalen Ramsey wants out because he believes the team doesn’t view him as the best player in the league at his position. The Jaguars owner also realizes that there’s a very simple way to make him believe that the team views him as the best player in the league at his position: Make him the highest-paid player in the league at his position.

It’s a simple approach to solving a thorny problem, and Ian Rapoport of the NFL reported on Friday that Khan is willing to do it.

It won’t be that hard to do it. As explained Friday, a six-year, $77.7 million offer puts Ramsey at $15.1 million per year in new money, jumping Miami cornerback Xavien Howard ($15.05 million per year) and Washington cornerback Josh Norman ($15 million per year) for the title of highest paid.

Of course, Ramsey may want more than that. Norman got his $15 million per year as a free agent, making it a true $15 million per year. If Ramsey wants six years and $90 million, that pushes the new money average all the way to $18.1 million per year.

But, hey, if that’s what it takes to make Ramsey happy, that’s what it takes. And if in a few years he’s not happy with the fact that others have leapfrogged him and he decides he wants a new deal, then give it to him — if he’s still the best cornerback in the game.