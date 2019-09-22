49ers have five turnovers, win anyway, 24-20

Getty Images

It’s not everyday that a team with five turnovers and a minus-three turnover ratio wins a game, but the 49ers did just that.

Dante Pettis caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Jimmy Garoppolo with 1:15 remaining to give San Francisco a 24-20 victory. The lead changed hands five times in the second half.

Yet, the Steelers end the day 0-3, while the 49ers move to 3-0.

Pettis’ score came seven plays after James Conner‘s fumble at the Pittsburgh 24-yard line and two plays after Mark Barron was penalized for defensive holding in the end zone on third and 11.

The 49ers had six red zone possessions, another that ended with a fumble at the Pittsburgh 27 and ended the game at the Pittsburgh 20. They couldn’t get out of their own way, with two interceptions, three lost fumbles and five penalties.

Garoppolo had three of the giveaways, throwing two interceptions and losing one of two fumbles. He completed 23 of 32 passes for 277 yards with a touchdown.

Jeff Wilson Jr. scored two rushing touchdowns.

Mason Rudolph went 14-of-27 for 174 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.