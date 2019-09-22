49ers have five turnovers, win anyway, 24-20

September 22, 2019
It’s not everyday that a team with five turnovers and a minus-three turnover ratio wins a game, but the 49ers did just that.

Dante Pettis caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Jimmy Garoppolo with 1:15 remaining to give San Francisco a 24-20 victory. The lead changed hands five times in the second half.

Yet, the Steelers end the day 0-3, while the 49ers move to 3-0.

Pettis’ score came seven plays after James Conner‘s fumble at the Pittsburgh 24-yard line and two plays after Mark Barron was penalized for defensive holding in the end zone on third and 11.

The 49ers had six red zone possessions, another that ended with a fumble at the Pittsburgh 27 and ended the game at the Pittsburgh 20. They couldn’t get out of their own way, with two interceptions, three lost fumbles and five penalties.

Garoppolo had three of the giveaways, throwing two interceptions and losing one of two fumbles. He completed 23 of 32 passes for 277 yards with a touchdown.

Jeff Wilson Jr. scored two rushing touchdowns.

Mason Rudolph went 14-of-27 for 174 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

16 responses to “49ers have five turnovers, win anyway, 24-20

  1. We are 3-0, the climb has started earlier than even I anticipated. 5 turnovers, and still win in dominating fashion. We are on to six. #goNiners #nobodyhasitbetter

  6. This makes that Minkah Fitzpatrick trade puzzling. The Steelers are done. They might be able to beat the Bengals but that’s probably it. The 49ers tried to give the game away and the Steelers still managed to find a way to lose. The defense is terrible and the offense is even worse. They’ll be lucky to win a game this year. No matter, Mike Tomlin’s job is safe since the front office seems to have their collective heads in the sand.

  7. Good teams find a way to win. Jimmy G is getting way too much heat for turnovers. One interception Breida tipped the ball all over and ended up going into the Steelers hands. The other pick was a bad throw. The fumble was on him. He stood in the pocket and made plays while getting drilled all game. Jimmy G looked way better than what the media who didn’t watch the game will tell you. He looked calm and in control. He marched the offense down the field all game. Our defense is nasty. They kept us in the game all day. Mason Rudolph is going to be the real deal. He looked really good considering the circumstances. You have a lot to look forward to, Steelers fans. And the Seahawks lost today. So it was a great day! Seattle is looking up at San Fran and it feels great! 3-0! Go Niners!

  9. carloswlassiter says:
    September 22, 2019 at 7:40 pm
    The Steelers traded a top 5 pick for Minkah. I hope he’s worth it . . .
    ——-
    Minkah balled out, bro! He is legit. He’s definitely worth a top 5 pick. The Steelers have a bright future.

  10. The cynics will look at this game and say that Jimmy G. is a bust. They will say that Derek Carr is a better quarterback than Jimmy G.

  11. ctiggs says:
    September 22, 2019 at 7:37 pm
    We are 3-0, the climb has started earlier than even I anticipated. 5 turnovers, and still win in dominating fashion. We are on to six. #goNiners #nobodyhasitbetter

    ———————

    The Niners are a few years away from making a run.

  12. 2 things. 1st, that was tough to watch but the Niners made a lot of mistakes and I’m glad it came before the bye week. They’ll have 2 weeks to work out some of the carelessness and prepare for the remaining 13 games. Take away the turnovers and a couple of mental errors and the Niners looked good on offense and defense.

    2nd, why do people think Minkah is not worth a top 10 pick? It’s still hit or miss in the top ten of the draft and you know you are getting a top-notch safety with 3 more years of team control after this year. Steelers have 4 against the Bengals and Browns as well as games against Miami and the Jets so they’ll end up winning at least 6 games.

  13. Niners 3-0
    First place on the division.
    Meanwhile, teddy bear outplayed Russell Wilson and blew out the seahawks. Lol
    Our defense is good. Our run game is awesome. Our pass game is awesome. We are back. We going to win the division.

  15. Here’s a little tid-bit: since re-alignment in 2002 no team has ever made the Playoffs after a 0-3 start!

